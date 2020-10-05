Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Axis & Allies Calculator for iOS

By Blackburn Labs Free

Developer's Description

By Blackburn Labs

This is a tool which is used alongside the board game Axis & Allies, to calculate the probable outcome of a battle.

Feature:

* Simulate thousands of battles and aggregate the results to see most probably outcome, or simulate a single battle.

* Supports both Land and Sea battle simulation

* Multiple Rule Sets: Classic Edition, Revised Edition, 50th Anniversary Edition, 1942 Edition, and 1940 Edition.

* Supports Heavy Bombers, Jet Fighters, Super Submarines, and more.

* Results includes individual unit survivability rates.

A&A Combat Calculator is a utility which can be used alongside the popular board game Axis & Allies*, to calculate the odds of winning a particular battle and what the probable cost of the battle will be. You can calculate either land or sea battles and will be able to see each individual units survivability probability. This tool supports multiple rule sets, from the classic version to the most recent editions. It also supports improved units such as Heavy Bombers and Supersubs.

The results are generated by simulating 10,000 battles in just a few seconds and reporting the average results; thereby creating the most realistic statistical outcomes. You can also customize the order of unit destruction, to simulate the effects of destroying one unit before another. Alternatively you can also simply execute a single simulated battle, as a quick test to see what the results are.

Please note, this app is not the game itself. It is only a tool which can be used while playing the game.

* Axis & Allies is a registered trademark of Wizards of the Coast LLC, a subsidiary of Hasbro, Inc. Wizards of the Coast nor Hasbro are affiliated in any way with this app.

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release October 5, 2020
Date Added October 5, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Pokemon GO

Free
Join Trainers across the globe who are discovering Pokemon as they explore the world around them.
iOS
Pokemon GO

HQ - Live Trivia Game Show

Free
HQ is the live trivia game show with cash prizes, every day at 9pm EDT.
iOS
HQ - Live Trivia Game Show

Air Traffic Controller 4.0 XL Lite - The free ATC airplane simulator Game

Free
Control the Whole Sky! The fate of thousands rests in your hands, as AIR TRAFFIC CONTROLLER, you must routinely make split-second decisions to...
iOS
Air Traffic Controller 4.0 XL Lite - The free ATC airplane simulator Game

Dragon City Mobile

Free
Become the ultimate Dragon Master.
iOS
Dragon City Mobile

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now