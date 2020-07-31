Awesome Face Meme Dance Button

The funniest and most famous face button on the entire internet. The awesome face meme is famous for both its catchy song and dance.

Pressing on the red button on your screen will activate the animation and the song of the wonderful face. Solve your boredom problems by dancing non-stop to this rhythmic song.

In addition to the entertainment that you can have thanks to this app, you will also have the ability to:

- Share the aweome face meme song with your friends.

- Save the sound on your own device.

- Share the game with all your friends and / or family.

Don't wait any longer to download the button about the song of the dancing face!