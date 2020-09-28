This app assists in recording activities that will help you make a claim from HMRC for an R&D tax credit. It is imperative for your organisation that your time and that of others is recorded accurately as it contributes to the financial reimbursement from HMRC.

Every time you undertake an activity such as research, meetings, visits etc. associated with the project, record it here. Remember to record the number of people who attend meetings because their time is valued as well.