Avogadro's Calculator for Android

By Sean Hughes Free

Developer's Description

By Sean Hughes

I wrote Avogadros Calculator to make benchwork easy--and now I use it every day. Here's what you can do with it:

Conversions

-Convert between mass and moles, mass/volume and molarity

-Use a wide range of units (so you never get 0.0000001 mg)

Dilutions

-Easily figure out how to get the concentration you need, no matter the units or volume

-Make serial dilutions when you have a big dilution factor

Stock solutions

-Use it to make up solutions, whether you need to know how many grams to use to get 500 mL of a 1 M solution or you just want to make as much 250 nM solution as you can from 10 mg of your compound.

-Determine the number and volume of aliquots you can make.

Master mixes:

-Calculate the volumes of each reagent to use in a master mix for the number of wells you need, plus overage.

-Save master mixes, so you can just type it in once, save it, and load it up in the future.

Other features:

-Send a copy of any calculation by email or to other apps for record-keeping.

-Just type in the chemical formula and it'll determine the molar mass, so you don't have to look it up.

-Free, with no ads! I made it because I wanted to use it.

-Under active development. Request new features at avogadroscalculator@gmail.com

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1

General

Release October 23, 2020
Date Added October 23, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
