Aviation Aptitude Test FAA & EASA Flashcards for Android

By Wabong Free

Welcome to Wabong Free Aviation Aptitude Test FAA & EASA Practice Flashcards - Study Flash Cards App!

The Wabong Mobile Study App is designed to be a quick and easy way for you to study about aviation and pilot training.

Learn and Review about Aviation, FAA & EASA Pilot Training and Exams, Airplanes, Aeronautics, Flight Procedures & More.

Included are multiple questions and answers in the form of flash cards for you to use on your Mobile Phone!

EASY TO USE! - Just install and touch the flashcards to flip through them!

GREAT STUDY TOOL! - Why buy an expensive college book? When you can download Wabong Study Apps and start learning right on your Phone!

STUDY WITH FRIENDS! - Why study alone? Share this Study App with Friends and Learn Together!

Thank you for Supporting Wabong Study Flash Card Mobile Apps!

Release August 17, 2020
Date Added August 17, 2020
Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0 and up

