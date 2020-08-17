Sign in to add and modify your software
Welcome to Wabong Free Aviation Aptitude Test FAA & EASA Practice Flashcards - Study Flash Cards App!
The Wabong Mobile Study App is designed to be a quick and easy way for you to study about aviation and pilot training.
Learn and Review about Aviation, FAA & EASA Pilot Training and Exams, Airplanes, Aeronautics, Flight Procedures & More.
Included are multiple questions and answers in the form of flash cards for you to use on your Mobile Phone!
EASY TO USE! - Just install and touch the flashcards to flip through them!
GREAT STUDY TOOL! - Why buy an expensive college book? When you can download Wabong Study Apps and start learning right on your Phone!
STUDY WITH FRIENDS! - Why study alone? Share this Study App with Friends and Learn Together!
Thank you for Supporting Wabong Study Flash Card Mobile Apps!