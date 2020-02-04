X

Aviation: Airport's Overview for iOS

We provide more than 5000 airports world wide with METAR/TAF information.

We designed our application with iOS latest guideline so you will get more user friendly UX/UI application.

With Aviation app you can`

Search airports.

View all/nearest/favorite airports on map.

Add/remove airports as favorite to have quick access.

Configure measurement units and view airports overview as you need.

Get detailed overview of each airport.

Here are airport details that we provide`

METAR.

TAF.

Wind Degree.

Flight Category.

Altimeter.

ICAO, IATA.

Sea level pressure.

Air temperature.

Station elevation.

Sky cover.

etc ...

version 1.2

Release February 4, 2020
February 4, 2020
1.2

iOS
Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

0
0
