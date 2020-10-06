Romance? Decorating? Solitaire? YES! Get ready for all of this and more in Avas Manor! Renovate and decorate the Manor and gardens while discovering mysterious clues, unwind and relax with solitaire and dabble in a romantic love story all in this FREE solitaire game!

Help Ava save her Great Uncles Manor by renovating and restoring it to its former glory. Brush off your interior design skills as you choose how to decorate the house and gardens, making into your own masterpiece! Play Tripeaks Solitaire and unlock epic boosters to blast through those puzzling levels! Stimulate your mind and train your brain with these unique solitaire card puzzles and express your inner creativity at the same time with DIY renovation and decor! Now you can work both your left brain and your right at the same time all while unwinding to relax!

Discover hidden treasures, collect clues and uncover secrets as you restore exciting new rooms in the Manor! Experience the mystery and romance as the story plot twists keep you guessing at every turn! Sit back and relax with this Solitaire puzzle game and start the renovation makeover of your dreams!

Features:

RENOVATE, expand & decorate your Manor with tons of decor and furniture to choose from! Personalize your style!

RELAX with calming Tripeaks Solitaire and solve addicting levels with your card skills! Conquer unique levels and unlock powerful boosters along the way!

ROMANCE is in the air as Ava encounters new love interests while struggling to move on from an ex back home. Whats a story without a little romance?!

MYSTERY awaits you as you unlock the secrets of Avas Manor and uncover her family's story. Not even this mystery writer can anticipate these plot twists!

DISCOVER clues to the story and the strange disappearance of Ava's Uncle Marvin.

FRIENDS new and old are ready to help you and Ava restore the Manor, including your sassy BFF, Serena and trusty canine companion, Marlowe!

STORY seems to be Avas forte as an accomplished mystery novelist, but will inspiration strike as she finds herself in a mystery of her own?

Solve relaxing TriPeaks Solitaire puzzles and show off your interior design skills by furnishing and decorating the Manor Gardens, Foyer, Bedrooms, Library and more! Thousands of design options and styles give you the freedom to explore your creativity!

Avas Manor will be updated with more solitaire puzzles to solve, more ways to decorate and more romantic story chapters regularly! Stay tuned for updates and let us know your feedback!

What are you waiting for? Come join Ava and friends on this exciting story, unleash your creativity, and start your home makeover now!

Enjoying Avas Manor? Learn more about the game!

Facebook: facebook.com/AvasManor