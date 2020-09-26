Sign in to add and modify your software
Amanda Ava Koci, known professionally as Ava Max, is an American singer and songwriter. In 2019, her song "Sweet but Psycho" became a sleeper hit when it topped charts in several countries, including Germany, New Zealand and the United Kingdom.
Ava Max Song is a completely FREE music application. The purpose of this Ava Max Music Album Free application is to provide users with the best features and the easiest to use. Our application aggregates the most popular songs online, ... so you can search for the songs you like to listen to.
Ava Max Music Album was created by anugerah for entertainment purposes, so you can relax with your favorite music. Ava Max song is pleased to bring offline audiences and listeners to music.
Popular Ava Max Song List:
Sweet But Psycho
Kings & Queens
So Am I
Salt
Torn
My Way
Not Your Barbie Girl
On Somebody
So Am I (remix) (feat. NCT 127)
Blood, Sweat & Tears
Alone, Pt. II (feat. Alan Walker)
Anyone But You
Into Your Arms (feat. Witt Lowry)
Tab (feat. Pablo Alborn)
Slippin' (feat. GASHI)
Make Up (feat. Jason Derulo & Vice)
I Need You (feat. Alan Walker)
Let It Be Me (feat. David Guetta)
Break My Heart