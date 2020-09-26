Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Ava Max || Mp3 & Video || NO INTERNET for Android

By Aldino Danu Free

Developer's Description

By Aldino Danu

Ava MaxBiography :

Amanda Ava Koci (born Amanda Koci; February 16, 1994), known professionally as Ava Max, is an American singer and songwriter. In 2019, her song "Sweet but Psycho" became a sleeper hit when it topped charts in several countries, including Germany, New Zealand and the United Kingdom.

01. So am i

02. Sweet but psycho

03. Salt

04. Freaking me out

05. Torn

06. Blood,sweat & tears

07. Anyone but you

08. Sweet but psycho

09. Not yours barbie girl

10. Make up

11. Slippin

12. Psyho

13. Clap your hands

14. My way

15. Sweet by psycho

16. Wake me up

17. Let it be me

18. Clap your hands

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.4

General

Release September 26, 2020
Date Added September 26, 2020
Version 1.4

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Spotify: Listen to new music and play podcasts

Free
Listen to your favorites or discover new music with a ready-made playlist that suits your mood.
Android
Spotify: Listen to new music and play podcasts

YouTube Music

Free
Watch and listen to a nearly endless catalog in an app designed for music discovery.
Android
YouTube Music

Google Play Music

Free
Shop music on Android Market and listen instantly using the Google Music app.
Android
Google Play Music

Pandora Music

Free
Create personalized stations that play only music you like.
Android
Pandora Music

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now