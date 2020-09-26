Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
Ava MaxBiography :
Amanda Ava Koci (born Amanda Koci; February 16, 1994), known professionally as Ava Max, is an American singer and songwriter. In 2019, her song "Sweet but Psycho" became a sleeper hit when it topped charts in several countries, including Germany, New Zealand and the United Kingdom.
01. So am i
02. Sweet but psycho
03. Salt
04. Freaking me out
05. Torn
06. Blood,sweat & tears
07. Anyone but you
08. Sweet but psycho
09. Not yours barbie girl
10. Make up
11. Slippin
12. Psyho
13. Clap your hands
14. My way
15. Sweet by psycho
16. Wake me up
17. Let it be me
18. Clap your hands