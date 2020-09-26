Ava MaxBiography :

Amanda Ava Koci (born Amanda Koci; February 16, 1994), known professionally as Ava Max, is an American singer and songwriter. In 2019, her song "Sweet but Psycho" became a sleeper hit when it topped charts in several countries, including Germany, New Zealand and the United Kingdom.

01. So am i

02. Sweet but psycho

03. Salt

04. Freaking me out

05. Torn

06. Blood,sweat & tears

08. Sweet but psycho

09. Not yours barbie girl

10. Make up

11. Slippin

12. Psyho

13. Clap your hands

14. My way

16. Wake me up

17. Let it be me

