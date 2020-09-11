Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Autumn Love - Coffee & Flower & Quotes for iOS

By Sunhee Choi $0.99

Developer's Description

By Sunhee Choi

All new style of Lovely Autumn Stickers!!!

Show your heart through Various Lovely & Romantic Stickers.

- Provides various beautiful stickers full of Autumn Message

- Countless stickers available to express your heart.

- Beautiful & Cute Hand-Drawn & Graphic illustrator

Decorate your message & Photo with various design sticker

"Autumn Stickers" will give you a whole new pleasure.

Express your sensitivity and inspiration in your message.

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release September 11, 2020
Date Added September 11, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.3 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Messenger Kids

Free
Control who your kids interact with in an environment dedicated to close friends and family.
iOS
Messenger Kids

Bitmoji - Your Personal Emoji

Free
Use Bitmoji in Snapchat, iMessage and wherever else you chat.
iOS
Bitmoji - Your Personal Emoji

Animated Funny Fat Cat Sticker

$0.99
Big Belly Cat.
iOS
Animated Funny Fat Cat Sticker

Star Wars Stickers

Free
Express yourself with iconic Star Wars imagery that you can place anywhere in your iMessages.
iOS
Star Wars Stickers

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now