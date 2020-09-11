Sign in to add and modify your software
All new style of Lovely Autumn Stickers!!!
Show your heart through Various Lovely & Cute Stickers.
- Provides various beautiful stickers full of Autumn Message
- Countless stickers available to express your heart.
- Beautiful & Cute Hand-Drawn & Graphic illustrator
Decorate your message & Photo with various design sticker
"Autumn Pack" will give you a whole new pleasure.
Express your sensitivity and inspiration in your message.