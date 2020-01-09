Get updated on the most recent news articles about cars and the auto industry with the most advanced news app available on the app store. Never before has the auto industry news been covered by so many news sources in one easy to use interface!

If new cars are your deal and you like being updated on the latest events in the cars scene this is the app for you!

First thing first

All the news articles are sorted by their importance to you. Unlike so many other news apps, a sophisticated algorithm has got you covered to make sure the Hottest news will be shown first so you will know the most important stuff at first glance.

360 news coverage

This is the only news app with predefined news sources that knows what the story is about and is able to give you more coverage (when available) to the news article. With a simple long-tap hit the more coverage button and read the same news article from different publications as to your liking.

Favorite topics

You can set up your own car news edition by selecting preferred topics like: Toyota, Jaguar, Electric cars etc. and by so create just the right news feed you wish to read, you can also simply block topics that don't interest you. Its easy and take only 20 seconds to complete.

Block Source

The app has dozens of sources (e.g. Autoblog, CNet, AutoGuide, LeftLane & more). However, if you don't like a specific source you can easily block it! Just long-tap the article and see!

Stay up to date at all times!

A great widget keeping you up to date even when you're busy! Also - push notifications for prominent stories (optional)

Have your say!

A community of car buffs! Post stories or polls, comment on stories, tag articles and earn badges!

Busy? Save the articles you wish for later!

A built in-app Read Later feature to save any item you wish to read later!

Collapsed mode

An efficient reading mode that will let you skim fast through the news, on the expense of visuals.

Enjoying the app? Not satisfied? Whatever it is - were waiting to hear from you. Please write us whats on your mind to support@newsfusion.com

Use of the Newsusion Application is governed by the Newsusion Terms of Use (http://newsfusion.com/terms-privacy-policy).