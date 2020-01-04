X

It is the fastest auto-clicker in the world.

Be the first to experience it.

If you purchase a paid item, you can use the following functions. Multi Target up to 48, Save Target up to 10, Swipe Target up to 48

Auto Clicker helps you do repeated taps at any location with any interval you specify.

Auto Clicker does NOT require root access.

Have a floating control panel to start/stop the automatic tap.

It is great for click games.

Feature:

- The friendly user interface, easy to use

- Support multiple click points, multiple swipes

- Have a global timer to run for a certain amount of time

- Can Import/Export automatic scripts

Note:

- Only support Android 7.0 and up.

- Require Accessibility service to work.

Enjoy the game more fun. Show more exciting imagination.

Fastest Auto Clicker & Tapper will help.

Install Fastest Auto Clicker & Tapper now and you will be free with the automatic tap :-)

