Auto Clicker - Auto Tapper & Easy Touch the application will naturally rehash taps at wherever from your cell phone. use it when you have to consistently tap on the versatile screen with impeccable planning, and unique you can utilize it while you are playing a game and you have to proceeds on the screen to get an ideal outcome, only one tap and it will programmed tapping on your screen with your Click span.

Feature:

- Get fast click at once time

- Specify a Click duration

- Allow instruction to use an app

- The benevolent UI, easy to utilize

- Support various snap focuses, different swipes

- Use while you are playing a game

- Optioin to set specific interval timing for clicks

- Have a worldwide clock to keep running for a specific measure of time

- Can Import/Export automatic contents

Tapping can help you automatically tapping you telephone - anyplace you set on your screen. Requires NO ROOT get to.