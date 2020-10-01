Auto Brawl Chess is an auto battler strategy RPG game, in the royal battle genre. Enjoy classic auto chess mechanics plus fast-paced 5-minute matches, ranked, and insane mode. On top of that, PvE and PvP mode, guild wars, dungeons, and a whole PvE campaign called Journey. The most unique and complete autochess game where strategy is a key, but luck also plays a role!

We explored the whole genre to bring to you all of the best features and mechanics all of the auto battles and much more of the new stuff from us:

Quick matchmaking and Fast 5-Minute Battles;

A variety of competitive modes: PvP mode, Ranked Clashes, Guild Wars, Battle Royale;

A lore-rich campaign Journey with an epic story involving many different worlds;

Numerous mechanics and idle quest system;

High-quality polished visual style;

100+ fantasy heroes with their own storyline and a specific Faction and a Class

Loads of hero combinations allowing you to build the strongest synergy set.

You can level up your heroes and craft/enhance their equipment outside the battle.

Join Auto Brawl Chess and prove yourself by unique gameplay, boost your Heroes, get rewarded just for playing the game. Complete the quests, join the battles and you will receive EXTRA bonuses from the CHESS PASS.

Good Luck, player, and try to win first place at ABC!

Note:

Auto Brawl Chess: Battle Royale is free to download and play, however, some game items can also be purchased for real money. If you do not want to use this feature, please set up password protection for purchases in the settings of your App Store app.

A network connection is required.

