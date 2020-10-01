Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Auto Brawl Chess:Battle Royale for iOS

By Panoramik Games Free

Developer's Description

By Panoramik Games

Auto Brawl Chess is an auto battler strategy RPG game, in the royal battle genre. Enjoy classic auto chess mechanics plus fast-paced 5-minute matches, ranked, and insane mode. On top of that, PvE and PvP mode, guild wars, dungeons, and a whole PvE campaign called Journey. The most unique and complete autochess game where strategy is a key, but luck also plays a role!

We explored the whole genre to bring to you all of the best features and mechanics all of the auto battles and much more of the new stuff from us:

Quick matchmaking and Fast 5-Minute Battles;

A variety of competitive modes: PvP mode, Ranked Clashes, Guild Wars, Battle Royale;

A lore-rich campaign Journey with an epic story involving many different worlds;

Numerous mechanics and idle quest system;

High-quality polished visual style;

100+ fantasy heroes with their own storyline and a specific Faction and a Class

Loads of hero combinations allowing you to build the strongest synergy set.

You can level up your heroes and craft/enhance their equipment outside the battle.

Join Auto Brawl Chess and prove yourself by unique gameplay, boost your Heroes, get rewarded just for playing the game. Complete the quests, join the battles and you will receive EXTRA bonuses from the CHESS PASS.

Good Luck, player, and try to win first place at ABC!

Note:

Auto Brawl Chess: Battle Royale is free to download and play, however, some game items can also be purchased for real money. If you do not want to use this feature, please set up password protection for purchases in the settings of your App Store app.

A network connection is required.

Support:

Are you having problems? Please contact us via e-mail: autobrawlchess@panoramik.ru or in-game by going to Settings > Support.

Visit our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/autobattlechess

Join our Discord Server: https://discord.gg/autobrawlchess

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1.73

General

Release October 1, 2020
Date Added October 1, 2020
Version 1.1.73

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 13.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Clash of Clans

Free
Build your village, raise a clan, and compete for victory in epic Clan Wars.
iOS
Clash of Clans

Plague Inc.

$0.99
Can you infect the world.
iOS
Plague Inc.

Kingdom Rush HD

Free
One of the most engaging TD games we've played on an iPad.
iOS
Kingdom Rush HD

Catan Classic

$4.99
Compete with up to four players for most settlements.
iOS
Catan Classic

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now