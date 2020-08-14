Auto Blur app used to automatically blur background of your image very simple. You can also unblur the image. You can trace with your finger. It is very simple app. Choose the Blur levels by moving the volume. You are able to change the brush size. This app is all free! Import existing images directly from gallery or take images directly from camera. It designed for everyone, anyone can use & understand it easily. Touch, zoom in or zoom out and move the images to have the desired size.

Use this blur tool or blurred app to give your photo a blurred background

Features:

- Select image from gallery or capture image with camera

- Initially image is converted to background blurry

- Control your blur levels

- Use color filter

- Choose different type of shapes for Blur Photo apps

- Zoom image with two finger

- Undo functionality

- Inverting functionality

- Change brush size

- Square your photo with no crop

- Share photo to Instagram, Facebook, Messenger and many other sharing platform

- Share your created photo on social media or use the app as storage.

Enjoy using Auto Blur Image Background (Blur Photo Editor) DSLR.

If you want to give your photo blur effect and blur background, then blur image background is the ideal blur photo editor or blur picture editor to do so. This photo blur background editor or blur photo background app which is one of the best blur photo apps.

Feedback

- If you like our application please rate 5 stars for us

- If you find any problems with Auto Blur Image Background (Blur Photo Editor) DSLR please E-mail us

Thanks for using Auto Blur Image Background (Blur Photo Editor) DSLR.