AutiSpark is a one-of-a-kind educational app for children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) with specially designed learning games and approved by experts. If you are struggling to teach basic concepts to your child, AutiSpark is a must-try for you.

AutiSpark offers a multitude of well-researched, engaging and interactive learning games carefully designed to suit the child's learning requirements. Includes concepts of picture association, understanding emotions, recognition of sounds and much more.

Suitable for children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).

Specially designed educational games and activities.

Engaging content to ensure the child's focus and attention.

Follows ABA principles to develop basic visual, communication and language skills.

How Are These Learning Games Different?

These educational games are specially made by considering the various needs of kids on the autistic spectrum, with the help and guidance of therapists. It includes positive reinforcement that kids need to learn and remember. These autism games are created keeping the fundamental concepts in mind to help kids learn the basic skills needed on a daily basis.

Social Stories:

Kids on the spectrum can learn social skills, communication and behavior faster with simple stories. AutiSpark will have many stories to help kids learn faster.

Words & Spellings:

It can be challenging to teach reading skills to children with autism. Our early reading comprehension will focus on recognizing letters, letter combinations & words.

Basic Math Skills:

AutiSpark will make math fun with specially designed learning games which are easy to understand and play. Children will learn math concepts in an easy way.

Tracing Games:

Writing is an important skill that every young child needs to master. AutiSpark will teach uppercase and lowercase letters of the alphabet, numbers and shapes.

Memory Games:

Kids will sharpen their memory and cognitive skills by playing fun and educational memory games. There will be different levels of difficulty to suit the child's needs.

Sorting Games:

AutiSpark will teach kids to identify the similarities and differences easily. Kids will learn to categorize and organize different objects.

Matching Games:

The ability to understand and recognize different objects will help children to develop the sense of logic.

Puzzles:

Puzzle games will help children to improve problem-solving skills, mental speed and thought process.

