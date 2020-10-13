Join or Sign In

Australian Citizenship Ed.2019 for iOS

By Albert Chan $1.99

Developer's Description

By Albert Chan

The Australian Citizenship Preparation App helps you to prepare for the Australian Citizenship Test.

Becoming an Australian citizen means you can call Australia home with all the privileges and responsibilities of a person who was born here.

Australian citizenship is a privilege that offers enormous rewards. By becoming an Australian citizen, you are joining a unique national community.

Becoming an Australian citizen means that you are making an ongoing commitment to Australia and all that this country stands for. It is also the beginning of your formal membership of the Australian community. It is the step that will enable you to say, "I am Australian".

Features:

* Videos to help you understand about being an Australian Citizen.

* Australian Citizenship Practice Questions, practise any time at your own pace.

* Test Report after each test.

* Bar Chart for the last five test results.

* Friendly and simple user interface and navigation.

Disclaimer:

BubbalooDigital, the publisher of this product, is not affiliated with or endorsed by any testing organisation. All organisational and test names are trademarks of their respective owners. The content of the application might include inaccuracies or typographical errors, for which the owner can not be held liable.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.0

General

Release October 13, 2020
Date Added October 13, 2020
Version 2.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

