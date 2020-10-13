Join or Sign In

Australia Chat Rooms & Dating Singles for Android

By Viewpoint Free

Developer's Description

By Viewpoint

Finding Love and meeting friends is few clicks away in Australia.

Fast and Free, find people nearby in your city or area and start a real-time chat or play the dating game to meet your soul mate.

With our App, you can:

- Create and customize your own profile.

- Add your photos to get more exposure.

- Love Finder: Play the dating game and meet your soul mate.

- Chat Rooms: Public Group Chat with everyone or start a Private Chat.

- Profile Guests: Who's interested in you and visited your profile.

- Search: find people, search by name or city name.

- People Nearby: find other users in your area.

- Messages: your chat history (you can delete old chats).

- Notifications: we will keep you always informed.

- Friends: Manage your friends list.

- Favorites: Your favorite users list.

- Gifts: Send and gifts.

- VIP Upgrades: To be verified and get more visitors.

- Settings: Manage the app settings and privacy settings or delete your account.

Our community has high standards regarding the app content and users imagery, thus, all of the images shared within the app will be moderated by our team.

We would like to ask you to respect our standards and avoid sharing questionable content.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1

General

Release October 13, 2020
Date Added October 13, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 1
