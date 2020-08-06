Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
Aurozeal X Receptionist is a conjugate application of Aurozeal X that helps facility managers, security guards and receptionist to make offices and other buildings safer for employees, visitors and other occupants.
Key Features :-
QR Code scanning of generated pass before entering the building.
Invite Visitor facility with the list of visited persons per day.
Daily workforce health status