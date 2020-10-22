Join or Sign In

AultCare Health & Wellness for iOS

By Aultcare Corp Free

By Aultcare Corp

AultCare Health & Wellness integrates the latest in remote health and activity monitoring, telehealth, socialization, patient engagement, and care coordination technologies into one comprehensive service combined with dedicated, 24/7 care managers and navigators.

Our AultCare Health & Wellness app proactively improves health as well as reduces critical and catastrophic events by transmitting red flag and preventative information to the individual, the AultCare Health & Wellness team, medical providers, and caregivers. The integration of AultCare Health & Wellness, tailored care management, and increased patient engagement delivers measurable results. Our core services center around Lifestyle Management, Opioid Risk Management, Disease Management and Chronic Condition Monitoring.

From a wellness perspective, participants can track and improve overall health via Lifestyle Management; this feature allows activity tracking and includes individual health data to deliver a custom health awareness and improvement tool. Our Opioid Risk Management program moves away from monitoring physician prescription practices and instead focuses on participant use management to help avoid misuse and addiction.

Participants in our Disease Management and Chronic Care Monitoring programs benefit from custom tailored proactive health management from the robust AultCare Health & Wellness app. Utilizing virtual visits via HIPAA-approved video calls, Bluetooth enabled devices, and more, our team works with participants and providers to improve health and monitor ongoing health conditions.

Our proactive approach empowers participants to take charge of their health issues and incorporate steps to ensure the best quality of life possible. By using real-time data and participant feedback, our team helps AultCare Health & Wellness participants avoid Emergency Department visits and hospital stays that occur due to lack of ongoing management of health conditions or from not seeking medical care before a more serious condition develops.

Release October 22, 2020
Date Added October 22, 2020
Version 1.4

iOS
Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

