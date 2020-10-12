Join or Sign In

AuditionsDate: TV Audition & Bollywood News for Android

By auditionsdate.in Free

Developer's Description

By auditionsdate.in

Get the latest TV audition and best Bollywood news, on your phone all the time. Your favorite portal, AuditionsDate brings to your doorstep all that trends in TV industry and Bollywood with the latest audition updates, Upcoming TV show and auditions, Bollywood Gossips and TV shows news!! In details updates of auditions of best TV reality shows like Dance India Dance, Dance Plus, Indian Idol, Bigg Boss, MTV Roadies and many more. Best and fast news about upcoming TV serials and daily soaps of all TV channels. TV show cast, schedule, launch along with fancy and eye catching news from World Of Entertainment.

If you are looking for a one-stop source for all the juicy entertainment news and audition updated, AuditionsDate is the app for you. No need to look any further - because we have it all here.

Features of AuditionsDate App

Latest audition updates of TV Reality show of channels at one place

Upcoming TV shows and Serials news along with cast and launch date.

Latest Dance Reality Show, Singing Reality Show and Acting audition updates.

Latest Film and Web Reviews!

All about Upcoming Bollywood Movies!

Entertainment Fashion and Lifestyle updates.

Box Office Predictions & Reports!

Visit us: auditionsdate.in

Like us: facebook.com/AuditionsDates/

Follow us: instagram.com/auditionsdateofficial

Contact us: auditionsdateofficial@gmail.com

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.2

General

Release October 12, 2020
Date Added October 12, 2020
Version 1.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
