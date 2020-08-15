Join or Sign In

Audio Testing & Repellent App for Android

By Exordium SolutionS Free

Developer's Description

By Exordium SolutionS

Operation of this Application is very simple. First of all just get downloaded it from "Google Play Store" then install it in your cell phone. Afterwards you would have three option on screen, start, help and About Us.

By clicking on option start, you will have again 3 options on screen i.e. hear screening, disperse human and disperse animals. Select any one options of your choice. Hearing screening can be used for the purpose of identifying whether one has a hearing loss or not. Start the test & Stop the frequency where you start losing your hearing & inform the ENT Doctor.

The purpose of Disperse Human feature is to generate audio signals which are audible only to the selected group of people belonging to particular age.

It is a harmless feature which keeps the anti-social behavior at bay with its high frequency buzzing sound. Just select a particular age group & it shall disperse that age group. This feature can also be used to determine the age of a person.

The feature disperse animals is used to repel various kinds of animals like Pet animals , insects, rats and lizards.

Release August 15, 2020
Date Added August 15, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 3.0 and up

