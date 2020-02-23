Audio Recorder is a high quality audio recorder. It is easy to use.
Audio Recorder is used in the following case: the meetings, personal notes, presentations, lectures, and high quality songs etc.
Audio Recorder is no time limit, it only depends on your internal storage space or the remaining space of the SD card.
Audio Recorder is one of your best choice of recording.
Main feature of Audio Recorder:
Support multiple recording formats: MP3, WAV, OGG, FLAC, M4A, OPUS.
Record your meetings, personal notes, presentations, lectures, songs
Easily share files via Gmail, Bluetooth, Drive, Facebook, Whatsapp, Wechat...
Supports double speed playback, playback speed is arbitrarily set from 0.5--3 range (above Android 6.0)
Beautiful user interface, easy to understand.
Support loop playback (above Android 6.0)
Support more than 40 languages
Support more than 10 themes
Support tablet of Audio Recorder and Voice Recorder
Pause recording during a call
Support fast forward playback and fast reverse playback.
Store files in internal memory or SD card
Skip mute while recording
Support sound filtering
Another name is Voice Recorder or Sound Recorder
Support for quick recording on the notification bar or shortcuts outside the main screen
Support for playing video recordings in the app
Encoding with adjustable sample rate (8-48 kHz)
Support for recording Bluetooth microphone (some models are not supported)
Record in the background (even if the display is off)
Easily manage recordings: play, delete, rename, share...
Microphone tool adjusts sensitivity
Mp3 Recorder, high quality recording
The highest quality recorder, quality voice recorder
Save/Pause/Resume/Cancel Record Process Control
Noiseless recorder, recorder noise reduction
Increase input volume with micro-enhancement
Display the remaining space of the internal storage or SD card
Many new features will be updated in the future
Call recorder is not supported, it is a voice recorder.
Audio Recorder aims to be the best Audio Recorder and Voice Recorder, your 5-star drives awesome work!
