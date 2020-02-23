Audio Recorder is a high quality audio recorder. It is easy to use.

Audio Recorder is used in the following case: the meetings, personal notes, presentations, lectures, and high quality songs etc.

Audio Recorder is no time limit, it only depends on your internal storage space or the remaining space of the SD card.

Audio Recorder is one of your best choice of recording.

Main feature of Audio Recorder:

Support multiple recording formats: MP3, WAV, OGG, FLAC, M4A, OPUS.

Record your meetings, personal notes, presentations, lectures, songs

Easily share files via Gmail, Bluetooth, Drive, Facebook, Whatsapp, Wechat...

Supports double speed playback, playback speed is arbitrarily set from 0.5--3 range (above Android 6.0)

Beautiful user interface, easy to understand.

Support loop playback (above Android 6.0)

Support more than 40 languages

Support more than 10 themes

Support tablet of Audio Recorder and Voice Recorder

Pause recording during a call

Support fast forward playback and fast reverse playback.

Store files in internal memory or SD card

Skip mute while recording

Support sound filtering

Another name is Voice Recorder or Sound Recorder

Support for quick recording on the notification bar or shortcuts outside the main screen

Support for playing video recordings in the app

Encoding with adjustable sample rate (8-48 kHz)

Support for recording Bluetooth microphone (some models are not supported)

Record in the background (even if the display is off)

Easily manage recordings: play, delete, rename, share...

Microphone tool adjusts sensitivity

Mp3 Recorder, high quality recording

The highest quality recorder, quality voice recorder

Save/Pause/Resume/Cancel Record Process Control

Noiseless recorder, recorder noise reduction

Increase input volume with micro-enhancement

Display the remaining space of the internal storage or SD card

Many new features will be updated in the future

Call recorder is not supported, it is a voice recorder.

Audio Recorder aims to be the best Audio Recorder and Voice Recorder, your 5-star drives awesome work!