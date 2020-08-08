Join or Sign In

Audio Quran in english & arabic free download mp3 for Android

By LOVDIV - Audio Religious Books Free Free

Developer's Description

By LOVDIV - Audio Religious Books Free

Audio Quran offline is a free Quran application for Android devices. Audio Quran mp3 is the perfect app for everyone who loves to listen to the words of Allah from the Holy Quran. Sometimes it's not so easy to read Al Quran, for example when you're traveling and driving, working out, laying down or etc. You can download audio Quran and listen without internet connection. Just open the audio Quran offline app and tap to any surah. Quran mp3 file will be play and you can learning Quran quotes for long time.

Audio Quran offline provides the following Features!

- Audio Quran mp3 offline for android phone.

- Portable and easy to use audio Quran mp3 anytime.

- Audio Quran offline has flexible and responsive UI.

- Complete audio Quran with english translation offline availability anytime anywhere.

- FAVORITES Quran quotes. Create playlist (you can add favorite surah). Share your favorite Quran voice with friends.

- Full audio Quran download. Audio Quran in english translation and Recitation of Famous Qurra.

- 114 Surahs of Audio Quran app. Audio Quran mp3 offline download.

- With useful background Player function. Play audio of Quran for kid.

- Audio Quran offline with sleep timer. Change of font size for user visibility.

- Easy to understand Audio Quran app.

- Easy navigation.

Audio Quran offline will provide you the whole Holy Quran in Arabic language with translation. Audio Quran in english is designed for Muslims and people who are interested in understanding the Holy Quran. Word of Allah can go with you anytime and anywhere. Our App provides you the Quran mp3 form, you can download Quran and listen. You can also control the Audio Quran player from the notification panel of your mobile, you can pause, stop or forward to the next surah. Audio Quran offline helps in better understanding the concepts and revelations of Quran by interpreting the meaning of Arabic language in English.

We are open to hearing your suggestions to make Audio Quran the best Quran application for Android.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.1.1051

General

Release August 8, 2020
Date Added August 8, 2020
Version 3.1.1051

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.2 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
