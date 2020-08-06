This is the sequel to the beloved Wizard's Choice Volume 1.

This is the audible version of the second volume of Wizard's Choice, the popular and beloved text adventure by Delight Games. It was recorded by a professional voice actor, Matthew Posner. We're sure you'll agree that he does excellent medieval fantasy voices!

Summary: Ring City conspires against you, or so it seems. Who can you trust? and will you be able to survive long enough to get your vengeance?