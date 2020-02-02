The AI:ME show car at home. A dreamcar, a vision to experience now through AR technology now. Place AI:ME virtually in your real environment to create awesome clips and images. Use the selfie filters with your front cam and share your AI:ME moments with your friends.
Features:
- scalable high-res AR-model
- active selfie filters(front camera)
To use the app:
- make sure the area is well lit
- search for a surface to place the car by moving your device around
- save your moments safely to your device and share with your friends from there
iPhones and iPads
The AR-experience requires iOS 12.0 or later. Your device is supported if it is an iPhone 6s or higher.
