In today's age and the fast paced city life, a farm stay closer to the city yet away from the chaos is a must. A weekend stay where we connect with the nature is truly what is required to get back to the natural state of mind. The farm is set in Karjat, an unexplored valley of nature between Mumbai and Pune and with close proximity popular hill stations like Lonavala and Matheran. Attra's Holiday & Camping Farms is a rustic farm stay, situated in the hilly terrain of Karjat, at the foothill of Matheran. Spread over ten acres of land adjoining the Morbe Dam on one side and a picturesque valley on the other. Unlike a regular resort, Attra's is a place of nature and a countryside feel. An ideal location for Over-night picnics, Parties, Get-together's, Outdoor Workshops, Film Shooting, Day Picnics and a paradise for children and adults both with interest in outdoor adventures or simply relaxation.