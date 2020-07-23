Join or Sign In

Atomic*Puzzle for iOS

By Ari Salmi Free

Developer's Description

By Ari Salmi

Oh dear, Dr. Brainstorm has a PhD level mess in his lab!

His favorite hobby of TAKING OVER THE WORLD has just suffered a major setback.

Just as he was about to complete his latest experiment, his life companion Voigt the cat managed to spill a flask of highly vaporizing liquid. The extremely sensitive atom blocks were scrambled all over the place!

In our latest game Atomic Puzzle you get to help our cat loving Dr. Brainstorm to organise the scrambled atoms blocks back to how they were. And progress in his path towards finally TAKING OVER THE WORLD. At least our doctor will have his atoms all sorted out. Taking over the world will require still some more work and experiments...

Features:

- Challenging block puzzle with incredible artwork

- Several chapters with dozens of unique levels and themes

- Compete against time and other players

- Challenge your friends on online

- Entertaining brain puzzle for many hours

NotskiGames is a small indie game group from Oulu, Finland. Our passion is to create pocket-sized games with galaxy-sized entertainment.

Published by SnowGrains. SnowGrains Publishing from Oulu northern Finland is an industry-changing game company and publisher. SnowGrains network helps indie developers to succeed together.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.6

General

Release July 23, 2020
Date Added July 23, 2020
Version 1.6

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 6.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

