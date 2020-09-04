Your life is important. You only get one shot at it! So, stop just existing. Start living, and start winning today.

Atlas is a productivity app designed to be your personal guide through life; helping you navigate the storms of everyday life. The only app on your phone designed to bring that champion inside you to life. Atlas makes becoming your best self attainable.

TRAIN LIKE A CHAMPION

Set up your task list for the day

Every day you complete your task list, you earn a W (a WIN)!

Mentally check in to the day, every day. Utilize our personalized check in feature to get your mind right before tackling todays storm

SOCIAL ACCOUNTABILITY

Share tasks with friends and hold each other accountable for winning the day!

Compete in challenges with friends to stay motivated, and rise through the Atlas ranks

The more challenges you complete, the higher status you will earn on your profile. Wear this status as a badge of honor showcasing your achievements!

CREATE A VISION FOR YOUR FUTRE

List up to 3 long-term goals at a time and complete tasks each day to get you closer to achievement

We stack your goals right alongside an interactive vision board. Customize your vision board so it becomes a preview into your future; the life of your dreams. What are you working towards?

NETWORK - EXPAND YOUR CIRCLE OF INFLUENCE

Expand, refine and reap the benefits of powerful networks. Build your own, or discover new groups & connect with people who have similar interests and goals

FUELING YOUR FEED WITH POSITIVE CONTENT

Atlas only provides content supporting your personal & professional development. If youre going to scroll, might as well get a reward from it

FOCUS ON WHAT MATTERS

All of Atlas features are designed to shape you into the best version of you imaginable.

Its the only app that understands how important your focus and attention are to your success. What you focus on, you will inevitably become.

Shift your focus from constant admiration for what others have, to building your personal and professional skill set to be able to go out and get it for yourself!

Think of Atlas as your key. Your key that, when utilized on a consistent basis, will one day open up the doors to a new life, a better life, for you and everyone you care about. If you stick with it and utilize Atlas every day, theres no telling what you can accomplish, the person you can become, the life you can create. Remember, what we focus on we will eventually become.

Our mission is to become the #1 platform inspiring and guiding people to pursue their great inner potential. Download today and join the Winners Circle - a community of thinkers & doers all striving to create a better tomorrow.