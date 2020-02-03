The new App of Atlantica Hotels & Resorts is now available for downloading, at our hotels in Cyprus and Greece.

You will be able to browse the Atlantica Hotels & Resorts services and see the full range of facilities that are available to guests.

Use the Atlantica Hotels & Resorts App to:

- Make Restaurant Reservations and explore a marvelous dining experience

- Explore Spa treatments

- Discover places of interests around the area

- Information on events and entertainment

- Find out the amenities of the hotel

Beat the queues and the service is at your hand! Download now and enjoy!