Atlantica Hotels & Resorts for Android

The new App of Atlantica Hotels & Resorts is now available for downloading, at our hotels in Cyprus and Greece.

You will be able to browse the Atlantica Hotels & Resorts services and see the full range of facilities that are available to guests.

Use the Atlantica Hotels & Resorts App to:

- Make Restaurant Reservations and explore a marvelous dining experience

- Explore Spa treatments

- Discover places of interests around the area

- Information on events and entertainment

- Find out the amenities of the hotel

Beat the queues and the service is at your hand! Download now and enjoy!

What's new in version 1.0.1

Release February 3, 2020
Date Added February 3, 2020
Version 1.0.1

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

