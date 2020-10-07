Join or Sign In

Athletics Track & Field Trainer for Android

By SDD Games Free

Developer's Description

By SDD Games

It is Track and Field season we are all training to become faster and break our PR.

But how can you track your progress to improve for your track meets?

Now easily track the changes in your speed and acceleration on your phone . When you are running just grab your phone, start the timer, and in Athletics Track & Field Trainer will track and chart your speed/acceleration.

Track all your Track and Field running events or just have fun tracking your runs!!!

Work hard and train to become your fastest.

Enjoy the Athletics Track & Field Trainer and have your fastest Track and Field season

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.01

General

Release October 7, 2020
Date Added October 7, 2020
Version 1.01

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
