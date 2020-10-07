It is Track and Field season we are all training to become faster and stronger . But how can you easily track your progress?

You could calculate it during your runs, but you have to focus on training!!!

Now easily track your speed on your phone . When you are running let your phone seamlessly track your time and speed during your track workouts. Or grab a friend to help time your runs during your track workouts.

Track over 15 athletic events !!!

Work, train, and track your speed to become the fastest.

Enjoy Athletics Track & Field Stopwatch and have your fastest Track and Field season ever