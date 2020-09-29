Join or Sign In

Astro & horoscope -Zodiac Compatibility Tarot Palm for Android

By PRO APP Master Free

Developer's Description

By PRO APP Master

Astro & horoscope& Tarot& palm Readeroffer accurate horoscope prediction: daily horoscope, love horoscope, astrology signs, love compatibility, horoscope compatibility, zodiac horoscope, zodiac compatibility, fortune cookies, tarot readingpalm reading.

Horoscope & Zodiac Compatibility

Receive detailed daily horoscope for your personal life, career, health, luck, and travel. Learn the intricacies of your zodiac sign and test its compatibility with other zodiac signs. Get accurate compatibility test for couples.

Palmistry

Scan your palm to discover what your head, life, and heart lines mean in terms of palmistry characteristics.

All Signs Horoscope

Daily Horoscope is an original app for all zodiac signs:

Aries horoscope

Taurus horoscope

Gemini horoscope

Cancer horoscope

Leo horoscope

Virgo horoscope

Libra horoscope

Scorpio horoscope

Sagittarius horoscope

Capricorn horoscope

Aquarius horoscope

Pisces horoscope

Main Features:

- Palm Reading

- Astrology Predictions

- Horoscope Matching

- Tarot Card Reading

- Lucky Number of the Day

- Lucky Color of the Day

- Daily Motivational Quotes

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1.1

General

Release September 29, 2020
Date Added September 29, 2020
Version 1.1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
