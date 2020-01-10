What is Associate?

Associate is the networking app that shares trusted businesses and directly connects users.

So, Is Associate for business or personal users?

Both :)

Create your own Associate card and safely connect with friends and colleagues while sharing businesses you trust.

Get the latest offers of businesses you associate with. If you like a business or offer, share it by text, email, social media, skype, WhatsApp and more. Through connecting with your community, you can access and exchange local services and businesses contacts, all recommended by the opinions you trust. This means no more dodgy listings or anonymous reviews.

Business users create your Associate card and get seen and referred 24/7, along with any offers and promotions. With Associate's business features you can instantly broadcast or remove promotions and offers, all in real time.

This allows you to easily create last minute promotions, reaching out to nearby customers using the latest location and beacon technologies.

Whether it's a flash sale, a last-minute appointment opening or simply sharing your latest promotion, you have unlimited to potential to reach out and be referred by loyal customers.

Its simple. Associate makes it easier than ever to safely share your contact information, social media profiles, along with the business that you trust. All with a single flick.

So, what are you waiting for? Dont waste any more time!

Download associate NOW.

Login and create your profile with our fast start wizard

Start browsing and sharing