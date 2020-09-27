Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Assistive iTouch Pro OS 13.1 Navigation Bar 2020 for Android

By AppTech Launcher Studios $0.99

Developer's Description

By AppTech Launcher Studios

Get rid off hard buttons on android and shortcuts , protect your keys and make your life smart by using Assistive Touch (iTouch) OS 13.1 & Navigation Bar instead of pressing wasting time to search phone contacts , android phone settings and android apps, also you can customize menu actions of your choice and much more

Exclusive Features on iTouch

-> Drag Drop shortcut keys

-> 8 shortcut keys , others have only 6 keys

-> real i OS 13.1 style

-> All apps search

-> Drag drop contacts keys

-> Drag drop app keys

-> Contacts search

-> Light/Dark mode

->Quick setup time for apps,contacts & settings shortcuts

->Light/Dark mode

App HighLights( iTouch Assistive Touch features):-

->adjust volume up and down

->ringer/silent

->WiFi On/Off

->Android Phone Data On/Off

->Adjust brightness up and down

-> lock your screen

->use multi-finger gestures

->restart your device

->replace pressing buttons with just a tap

->Recent Apps

->Location GPS

->Screen Shot

->Lock Screen

->Airplane Mode

->Bluetooth

->Rotate Screen

->FlashLight

->Power On/Off (Switch Off and On android phone)

->Open Notification Bar

When you turn on iTouch Assistive Touch, you'll see a button appear onscreen. You can drag it to any position on the screen, where it will stay until you move it again. By default, tapping the button once will open the iTouch Assistive Touch menu. Tapping once anywhere outside of the menu will close it.

Access menus and controls that require onscreen gestures like:

Control Center

Notification Center

Spotlight

Home

App Switcher

Speak Screen

The menu gives you access to functions that would otherwise be controlled by pressing physical buttons or moving the device. Here's some of what you can do:

Activate the Accessibility Shortcut

Lock the screen

Adjust the volume

Voice Assistant

Restart the device

Capture a screenshot

Simulate shaking the device

Go to Settings > Accessibility > Touch, then select iTouch Assistive Touch to turn it on.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release September 27, 2020
Date Added September 27, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 6.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Gboard - the Google Keyboard

Free
Type faster by sliding your finger from letter to letter.
Android
Gboard - the Google Keyboard

Google

Free
Get personalized Google search results from your phone.
Android
Google

VPN Free - Betternet Hotspot VPN & Private Browser

Free
Connect to the Web without censor or restrictions.
Android
VPN Free - Betternet Hotspot VPN & Private Browser

VPN by Private Internet Access

Free
Browse privately on the internet.
Android
VPN by Private Internet Access

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now