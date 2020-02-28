Whats new in this version?

AssetPlus is Indias most trusted online mutual fund and SIP investment app. We manage mutual fund investments for over 50000 investors, who are investing and tracking more than 500 crores on the AssetPlus app.

You can invest in mutual funds, start SIPs and track their performance regularly on the app. We provide a complete online process for you to invest in mutual funds and start SIPs in less than 10 minutes.

Frequently asked Questions

- Can I start SIPs on AssetPlus?

Yes, you can start SIPs in any of the 4000+ mutual funds on AssetPlus in less than few minutes.

- Can I invest in tax saving mutual funds on AssetPlus?

Yes, you can invest in tax saving mutual funds (ELSS) to save tax under Section 80c.

- What returns can I expect if I invest in mutual funds?

Mutual funds are investments that perform well over the long term (More than 5 - 7 years). You can typically expect 12 - 15% returns in mutual funds in the long term.

- Are there any mutual funds without risk?

Yes, there are mutual funds without market risk that offer up to 8% annual returns. These are better alternatives for Savings accounts and Fixed Deposits.

- I need help in selecting mutual funds. Can I speak to an advisor?

Yes, our advisors are available on live chat to help you select suitable mutual funds as per your needs.

- I wish to learn more about mutual funds and SIPs. What should I do?

We have explained about all mutual funds and SIPs in detail in our app under Support Center. You can use that to learn more about mutual funds.

- What is the minimum investment for a mutual fund?

You can start investing in mutual funds with as little as Rs. 100.

- Can I withdraw my investments from mutual funds anytime?

Yes, you can withdraw your investments anytime (Except Tax saving mutual funds - ELSS, which have a 3 year lock in period).

- What are the charges for using AssetPlus?

AssetPlus is completely free of cost for you to use. We charge a nominal fee to the mutual fund companies for the services we provide.

- What are the other apps for mutual funds?

- I have invested in mutual funds outside. Can I track them here?

Yes, you can use our portfolio tracker facility to track all your mutual fund investments and SIPs online.

- Which mutual funds and SIPs are available on AssetPlus?

The following are the list of mutual fund companies whose mutual funds can be purchased online.

1. Axis Mutual Fund

2. Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund

3. Canara Robeco Mutual Fund

4. DHFL Pramerica Mutual Fund

5. DSP Blackrock Mutual Fund

6. Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund

7. HDFC Mutual Fund

8. ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund

9. IDFC Mutual Fund

10. Invesco Mutual Fund

11. Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund

12. L&T Mutual Fund

13. Mirae Asset Mutual Fund

14. Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund

15. Peerless Mutual Funds

16. Principal Mutual Funds

17. Reliance Mutual Funds

18. SBI Mutual Funds

19. Sundaram Funds

20. Tata Mutual Funds

21. UTI Mutual Funds

