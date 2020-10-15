Join or Sign In

Assassin's Creed Odyssey Combat Guide for Android

By WIRAKU Free

Developer's Description

By WIRAKU

The guide for Assassin's Creed Odyssey will show you all the secrets and collectibles hidden in Ancient Greece. Our walkthrough contains descriptions of all side activities, such as solutions to Ainigmata Ostraka (ostracons) puzzles, exploration of the tombs or fights on the Arena.

Also, here you can find descriptions of all main and side quests. Check our maps if you want to see everything that ancient Greece has to offer.

A guide for such huge game like Assassin's Creed Odyssey requires a detailed walkthrough. Here, you can read about all the main and side quests, including side activities like tombs.

This means that our guide will not only help you complete the entire story campaign and complete the most difficult quests, but also learn all the secrets of the newest Assassin's Creed game. Our walkthrough also includes important choices done in certain quests. The most important choices and their consequences have a dedicated page.

The best tips are another part of our guide that will help you with the game. Assassin's Creed Odyssey is full of content and it offers complex gameplay mechanics. Starting tips is a good place for the beginners - there you can learn about the combat, exploration, stealth, winning Conquest battles or travelling around the world with your ship.

Release October 15, 2020
Date Added October 15, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

