Assassin's Creed Amazing HD Wallpapers for Android

By SemyonF99 Free

Developer's Description

By SemyonF99

Download the most popular game Assassins Creed Amazing HD Wallpapers with a variety wallpapers and HD backgrounds for mobile & Tablet.

New amazing Assassin Creed wallpapers are added regularly so you could have best Assassin Creed Your Screen.

Assassin's Creed is an action-adventure stealth video game franchise created by Patrice Dsilets, Jade Raymond and Corey May, developed and published by Ubisoft using the game engine Anvil and its more advanced derivatives. It depicts a centuries-old struggle, now and then, between the Assassins, who fight for peace with free will, and the Templars, who desire peace through control. The series features historical fiction, science fiction and characters, intertwined with real-world historical events and figures. For the majority of time players would control an Assassin in the past history, while they also play as Desmond Miles or an Assassin Initiate in the present day, who hunt down their Templar targets

Free amazing Gaming Wallpaper!!! Each photograph is perfect, awesome!!!

This application is a super set of photos in HD quality.

Cool "Assassins Creed Amazing HD Wallpapers" - High Resolution Images For Smartphones And Tablets Free Download!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.0

General

Release October 15, 2020
Date Added October 15, 2020
Version 2.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
