Assam Voter List 2020 & Electoral Information for Android

By Raj Digital Free

Developer's Description

By Raj Digital

This app Assam Voter Helper provides Latest Voter List 2020, Digital Voter Card, Election Result, Important form download, electoral officer details.

Main Features

Voter List 2020

Digital Voter id

Election Result

Electoral Officer

Important Form

Track Application

Assam Voter Helper app provides to the user very useful and helpful information that would be helping to Assam voter people. Through this app you would get Digital Voter id Card, Assam Voter List 2020 and everything about electoral information that you need to know. Best app for assam voter list download.

New Voter can apply for their Digital Voter Card. This app provides all guide and helps to apply and get your new voting card.

Data Taken from:-

Voter Id card: https://electoralsearch.in

Voter list: https://www.nvsp.in

Electoral info: http://ceoassam.nic.in

DISCLAIMER - This is not an official app. All materials have been used for educational purposes. We do not represent the government entity, this app providing data from government website https://www.nvsp.in, https://electoralsearch.in, http://ceoassam.nic.in that helps to the user access data easy to use. This app won't responsible for any misleading, theft or losses. This app won't collect your personal information, but the site may collect your information for their required, so user need to understand and gives personal data with their own risk

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1

General

Release October 1, 2020
Date Added October 1, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
