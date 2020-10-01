This app Assam Voter Helper provides Latest Voter List 2020, Digital Voter Card, Election Result, Important form download, electoral officer details.

Assam Voter Helper app provides to the user very useful and helpful information that would be helping to Assam voter people. Through this app you would get Digital Voter id Card, Assam Voter List 2020 and everything about electoral information that you need to know. Best app for assam voter list download.

New Voter can apply for their Digital Voter Card. This app provides all guide and helps to apply and get your new voting card.

Data Taken from:-

Voter Id card: https://electoralsearch.in

Voter list: https://www.nvsp.in

Electoral info: http://ceoassam.nic.in

DISCLAIMER - This is not an official app. All materials have been used for educational purposes. We do not represent the government entity, this app providing data from government website https://www.nvsp.in, https://electoralsearch.in, http://ceoassam.nic.in that helps to the user access data easy to use. This app won't responsible for any misleading, theft or losses. This app won't collect your personal information, but the site may collect your information for their required, so user need to understand and gives personal data with their own risk