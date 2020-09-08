Join or Sign In

Aspen Ideas & Institute Events for Android

By THE ASPEN INSTITUTE, INC. Free

Developer's Description

By THE ASPEN INSTITUTE, INC.

Official app for the Aspen Ideas Festival, the Aspen Security Forum, and other events hosted by the Aspen Institute. Find schedules, speaker biographies, maps, videos, podcasts, and guides to attend the Ideas Festival, Socrates Seminars, and other Institute events.

Access to some information is restricted to event attendees. Login credentials may be required.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 5.0

General

Release September 8, 2020
Date Added September 8, 2020
Version 5.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
