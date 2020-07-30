Join or Sign In

Asia Flights - Compare Cheap Flights & Hotels for Android

By Travelscompare Free

Developer's Description

By Travelscompare

App for budget travel. Search for cheap flights and hotels! Install the Asia Flights and SAVE UP to 50% on your travels in Asia and other countries.

The app allows you to compare the prices of airline tickets and hotels from different agencies and airlines. Apply filters and choose the best offer by price, date, time of departure...

Look for tickets and hotels - easy, fast, cheap!

1. FIND CHEAP FLIGHTS

Quick search for all airlines and agencies. No additional fees. Choose the lowest price.

2. FIND CHEAP HOTELS

A unique hotel search service will help you save up to 50% when booking. See current discounts directly in the app!

3. FIND CHEAP CARS

You can also pick up a car to rent at the airport.

--> ASIA FLIGHTS IS A MULTILINGUAL APP <--

Asia Flights is a multilingual app, it is translated into 25 languages, among which are: Arabic, Chinese, Japanese, Thai, Portuguese, Turkish and many others!

SAVE YOUR MONEY

Compare airfare

Choose where to buy a ticket

Buy without commission

Search hotels on a city map

Use smart filters

Find discount prices

Please note that we do not sell tickets or hotels, but look for them from airlines and agencies, allowing you to choose the best price!

We work with Asiana Airlines, Eastar Jet, Jinair, Air Busan, Bangkok Airways, VietJet Air, Emirates, Air Asia, Singapore Airlines, Lion Air, Jeju Air, Etihad, China United Airlines, China Eastern, Nainan Airlines, Flydubai, Saudia, Jet Airways, QATAR, Flynas, Air Arabia, Air Canada, Air China, EgyptAir, Thai Airways, Indi Go, Korean Air, Turkish Airlines and many others!

Please note that in our search there are not only classic airlines, but also low-cost airlines, which means that you can find super profitable flights.

*** We are trusted by travelers ***

- I found flights at a low price right at the airport! A unique app for profitable travel!

- Fast and very effective application. Booked a hotel at the lowest price!

- It really works! You can compare the cost of airline tickets from different airlines and agencies, all in one place!

--> PLAN YOUR TRAVEL WITH ASIA FLIGHTS <--

With the Asia Flights app, your trip will be much more convenient, because you will quickly find tickets at the best price and quickly book them without commission on agency and airline sites, without overpayments.

Asia Flights is a convenient search system allows you to compare thousands of flights of more than 900 world airlines, which makes it possible to find the best rates and choose the most suitable option for you.

Thank you for choosing our app for searching cheap tickets!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1

General

Release July 30, 2020
Date Added July 30, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
