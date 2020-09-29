Join or Sign In

Ashley's Food Delivery for iOS

By BiteSquad.com LLC

Ashley's Food Delivery serves the Sarasota, FL area and is now powered by Bite Squad -- enjoy no menu mark-ups, no order minimums and live order tracking!

Established in 1999, Ashley's Food Delivery started as a small, home-based business, delivering food from just a handful of restaurants to homes and offices in the Sarasota community. With a focus on offering excellent service and value, our family business has grown to coordinate hundreds of deliveries to residential, corporate and hotel customers, for lunch and dinner, seven days a week. We currently partner with dozens of restaurants, including many of the community's favorite independent establishments, as well as nationally-recognized chains.

As the local area grows and changes, so has Ashley's Food Delivery. We are continually committed to offering convenient and valuable choices for in-home dining, workplace and corporate lunches and drop-off catering. All the while, we maintain a friendly, professional atmosphere and an unparalleled dedication to excellence!

Release September 29, 2020
Date Added September 29, 2020
Version 5.8.2

iOS
Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
