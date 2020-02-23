X

Ashish Sir's Academy Dehradun for Android

By Education A19-Media Free

Developer's Description

By Education A19-Media

Ashish Sir's Academy Dehradun is an online platform for managing data associated with its tutoring classes in the most efficient and transparent manner. It is a user-friendly app with amazing features like online attendance, fees management, homework submission, detailed performance reports and much more- a perfect on- the- go solution for parents to know about their wards class details. Its a great amalgamation of simple user interface design and exciting features; greatly loved by students, parents, and tutors.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.85.1

General

Release February 23, 2020
Date Added February 23, 2020
Version 1.0.85.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

TED

Free
Find the talks and performances from TED conferences on your Android device.
Android
TED

Star Chart

Free
Access the whole visible universe from your android device.
Android
Star Chart

Bible for Kids

Free
A free, digital storybook designed to explore the big stories of the Bible.
Android
Bible for Kids

CES 6.0.0 Answers

Free
THIS IS NOT TEST. HERE IS ANSWERS ONLY.....
Android
CES 6.0.0 Answers

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping