AsgardMobile 2.0 combines sophisticated Work Order Management, Preventive Maintenance, and Inspections with a state-of-the-art platform for all mobile devices. Katana Software offers comprehensive, annual service agreements that include customization, integration, implementation, training, unlimited licensed use, and free upgrades of Asgard and AsgardMobile.