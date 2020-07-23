Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Artwalls - Minimal & AMOLED Wallpapers for Android

By YASAN Free

Developer's Description

By YASAN

Artwalls is all about shapes, colors, minimalism, and art. Artwalls is the best source for minimal and AMOLED wallpapers.

Artwalls is an online wallpaper app with high-quality abstract, minimal & artistic wallpapers. Each wallpaper is available in different colors so users can choose the wallpaper color palette that suits their needs the most. Most wallpapers in Artwalls are AMOLED wallpapers that are designed to save battery on devices with AMOLED screens.

Features:

Each wallpaper available in different color palettes

Daily new wallpapers

All wallpapers are Artwalls exclusive wallpapers

All wallpapers in 6400*5120 resolution (6K resolution) with some available in 8192*6554 resolution (8K resolution)

Wallpapers from different artists

Wallpaper changer that lets you change your wallpaper in the background every few hours without opening the app [PRO]

A large collection of AMOLED wallpapers & Minimal wallpapers

Three different wallpaper set methods

Different wallpaper collections with different styles

Ability to save wallpapers in your favorites

Ability to save wallpapers [PRO]

Ability to save the ultra quality of the wallpapers (8192*6554) [PRO]

Option to get notifications for new wallpapers

AMOLED friendly UI to save battery while using Artwalls

Includes wallpapaper created by:

ixnivh

LittleIvyHope

YASAN

and more soon

Featured on:

XDA

Android Authority

Android Police

and many more

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.4.3

General

Release July 23, 2020
Date Added July 23, 2020
Version 1.4.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Nova Launcher

Free
The highly customizable, performance driven, home screen.
Android
Nova Launcher

Microsoft Launcher

Free
Personalize your Android device to match your style with wallpapers, theme colors, icon packs and more.
Android
Microsoft Launcher

Action Launcher: Pixel Edition

Free
Action Launcher brings the best features of Pixel Launcher and Android Pie to your device.
Android
Action Launcher: Pixel Edition

GO Launcher - 3D parallax Themes & HD Wallpapers

Free
Customize your home screen, menu and even lock screen interface with 3D effects.
Android
GO Launcher - 3D parallax Themes & HD Wallpapers

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now