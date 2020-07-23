Sign in to add and modify your software
Artwalls is all about shapes, colors, minimalism, and art. Artwalls is the best source for minimal and AMOLED wallpapers.
Artwalls is an online wallpaper app with high-quality abstract, minimal & artistic wallpapers. Each wallpaper is available in different colors so users can choose the wallpaper color palette that suits their needs the most. Most wallpapers in Artwalls are AMOLED wallpapers that are designed to save battery on devices with AMOLED screens.
Features:
Each wallpaper available in different color palettes
Daily new wallpapers
All wallpapers are Artwalls exclusive wallpapers
All wallpapers in 6400*5120 resolution (6K resolution) with some available in 8192*6554 resolution (8K resolution)
Wallpapers from different artists
Wallpaper changer that lets you change your wallpaper in the background every few hours without opening the app [PRO]
A large collection of AMOLED wallpapers & Minimal wallpapers
Three different wallpaper set methods
Different wallpaper collections with different styles
Ability to save wallpapers in your favorites
Ability to save wallpapers [PRO]
Ability to save the ultra quality of the wallpapers (8192*6554) [PRO]
Option to get notifications for new wallpapers
AMOLED friendly UI to save battery while using Artwalls
Includes wallpapaper created by:
ixnivh
LittleIvyHope
YASAN
and more soon
Featured on:
XDA
Android Authority
Android Police
and many more