Arthur Fleck Wallpapers for Joker & Joker Images for Android

By game happy Free

Developer's Description

By game happy

About Joker:

The Joker possesses no superhuman abilities, instead using his expertise in chemical engineering to develop poisonous or lethal concoctions and thematic weaponry, including razor-tipped playing cards, deadly joy buzzers, and acid-spraying lapel flowers.

The Joker sometimes works with other Gotham City supervillains, such as the Penguin and Two-Face, and groups like the Injustice Gang and Injustice League, but these relationships often collapse due to the Joker's desire for unbridled chaos. The 1990s introduced a romantic interest for the Joker in his former psychiatrist, Harley Quinn, who becomes his villainous sidekick. Although his primary obsession is Batman, the Joker has also fought other heroes, including Superman and Wonder Woman.

Full HD and 4K Wallpapers.

Pinch Zoom.

Set a Selected Image as Wallpaper (Home & Lock Screen).

Add your favorite wallpapers to favorite.

Download and Enjoy the Wallpapers you like best.

Save any Joker wallpaper in SD card or internal storage.

Share to Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, Pinterest, Google+, Tumblr, Stumble, Flickr, with all your friends.

Big collection of Joker pictures featuring:

* Arthur Fleck

* 2019 Joker movie wallpapers

* Heath Ledger wallpapers

* Devil Joker

* Art wallpapers

* Scary Clown

* Gotham wallpaper

Disclaimer :

None of the Joker images and illustrations are hosted on the app. All logos/images/names are copyrights of their owners. These images are not endorsed by any of their owners, and the images are used purely and only for artistic and aesthetic purposes. No copyright violation & infringement are intended, and any request to remove one of the images/logos/names will be honored.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1

General

Release August 22, 2020
Date Added August 22, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

