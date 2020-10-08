Sign in to add and modify your software
# Awards
Product Hunt - Recommendation
AppAdvice - Recommendation
Price Tag - Recommendation
Sspai - Recommendation
New Mobile Life - Recommendation
# Introduction
Artech could transform your image into artwork using the style of world famous patterns.
A unique combination of art and technology with neural networks and artificial intelligence helps to create awesome artwork.
# Styles
- The Starry Night, Vincent van Gogh
- The Great Wave off Kanagawa, Katsushika Hokusai
- Edtaonisl, Francis Picabia
- Paris of My Dreams, Leonid Afremov
- Mosaic, Church Mosaic Style
- Candy, Candy Style
- Udnie, Francis Picabia
- Feathers, Bohemia Style
- Muse, Pablo Picasso
- Scream, Edvard Munch
2.0.0 New
Image styles
- Girl before a Mirror, Pablo Picasso, Paris, March 14, 1932
- Galloping Horse, Xu Beihong (Ju Pon)
- Les Demoiselles dAvignon, Pablo Picasso, Paris, June-July 1907
Video styles
# Feedback
If you like this application please kindly give 5 stars. Any feedback and recommendation please click Email icon in about page.