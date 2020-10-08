# Awards

# Introduction

Artech could transform your image into artwork using the style of world famous patterns.

A unique combination of art and technology with neural networks and artificial intelligence helps to create awesome artwork.

# Styles

- The Starry Night, Vincent van Gogh

- The Great Wave off Kanagawa, Katsushika Hokusai

- Edtaonisl, Francis Picabia

- Paris of My Dreams, Leonid Afremov

- Mosaic, Church Mosaic Style

- Candy, Candy Style

- Udnie, Francis Picabia

- Feathers, Bohemia Style

- Muse, Pablo Picasso

- Scream, Edvard Munch

2.0.0 New

Image styles

- Girl before a Mirror, Pablo Picasso, Paris, March 14, 1932

- Galloping Horse, Xu Beihong (Ju Pon)

- Les Demoiselles dAvignon, Pablo Picasso, Paris, June-July 1907

Video styles

- Edtaonisl, Francis Picabia

- The Great Wave off Kanagawa, Katsushika Hokusai

- Galloping Horse, Xu Beihong (Ju Pon)

# Feedback

