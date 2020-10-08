Join or Sign In

Artech - Photo & Video Effects for iOS

By TAO WU $4.99

Developer's Description

By TAO WU

# Awards

Product Hunt - Recommendation

AppAdvice - Recommendation

Price Tag - Recommendation

Sspai - Recommendation

New Mobile Life - Recommendation

# Introduction

Artech could transform your image into artwork using the style of world famous patterns.

A unique combination of art and technology with neural networks and artificial intelligence helps to create awesome artwork.

# Styles

- The Starry Night, Vincent van Gogh

- The Great Wave off Kanagawa, Katsushika Hokusai

- Edtaonisl, Francis Picabia

- Paris of My Dreams, Leonid Afremov

- Mosaic, Church Mosaic Style

- Candy, Candy Style

- Udnie, Francis Picabia

- Feathers, Bohemia Style

- Muse, Pablo Picasso

- Scream, Edvard Munch

2.0.0 New

Image styles

- Girl before a Mirror, Pablo Picasso, Paris, March 14, 1932

- Galloping Horse, Xu Beihong (Ju Pon)

- Les Demoiselles dAvignon, Pablo Picasso, Paris, June-July 1907

Video styles

- Edtaonisl, Francis Picabia

- The Great Wave off Kanagawa, Katsushika Hokusai

- Galloping Horse, Xu Beihong (Ju Pon)

# Feedback

If you like this application please kindly give 5 stars. Any feedback and recommendation please click Email icon in about page.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.3.0

General

Release October 8, 2020
Date Added October 8, 2020
Version 2.3.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.2 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
