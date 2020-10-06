Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Arrows & Empires for iOS

By Double Star Oy Free

Developer's Description

By Double Star Oy

Archers, prepare for battle!

The once rich & prosperous kingdom of Bowland is now plagued by mysterious & magical creatures (some good but mostly bad). You play the brave Archer, who has to face the grave dangers, defeat the traps laid along the way, and rescue villagers to bring them home. Earn fabulous rewards, and discover tremendous power along your journey.

Use your skills in combination with many different abilities to create the ultimate Archer to conquer them all!

Arrows & Empires is an amazing 3D mobile game with a fully realized open world feel and dynamic map. Search every corner for untold treasure. Choose your path through the land and dungeons and face new adventure wherever you go: hordes of enemies and enormous piles of treasure are waiting!

Easy to play: a fast-paced game with no unnecessary rules. You, your Bow, and hoards of enemies facing the tip of your arrows.

Key Features:

- Explore beautiful open maps with the new freedom of movement

- Unique skill combination each time you enter the dungeon

- Face different monsters and fierce Bosses!

- Easy to play: Play as you like whenever you like

- Regular updates and new content guaranteed

- Level-up and fight Ultimate Evil!

- Endless Rewards for your skills and exploration

Be brave, be bold! Don't wait, don't waste any more time. Take your Bow, take your Skills, and go meet your destiny! Gear up Archer!

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release October 6, 2020
Date Added October 6, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Pokemon GO

Free
Join Trainers across the globe who are discovering Pokemon as they explore the world around them.
iOS
Pokemon GO

HQ - Live Trivia Game Show

Free
HQ is the live trivia game show with cash prizes, every day at 9pm EDT.
iOS
HQ - Live Trivia Game Show

Air Traffic Controller 4.0 XL Lite - The free ATC airplane simulator Game

Free
Control the Whole Sky! The fate of thousands rests in your hands, as AIR TRAFFIC CONTROLLER, you must routinely make split-second decisions to...
iOS
Air Traffic Controller 4.0 XL Lite - The free ATC airplane simulator Game

Dragon City Mobile

Free
Become the ultimate Dragon Master.
iOS
Dragon City Mobile

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now