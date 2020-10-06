Archers, prepare for battle!

The once rich & prosperous kingdom of Bowland is now plagued by mysterious & magical creatures (some good but mostly bad). You play the brave Archer, who has to face the grave dangers, defeat the traps laid along the way, and rescue villagers to bring them home. Earn fabulous rewards, and discover tremendous power along your journey.

Use your skills in combination with many different abilities to create the ultimate Archer to conquer them all!

Arrows & Empires is an amazing 3D mobile game with a fully realized open world feel and dynamic map. Search every corner for untold treasure. Choose your path through the land and dungeons and face new adventure wherever you go: hordes of enemies and enormous piles of treasure are waiting!

Easy to play: a fast-paced game with no unnecessary rules. You, your Bow, and hoards of enemies facing the tip of your arrows.

Key Features:

- Explore beautiful open maps with the new freedom of movement

- Unique skill combination each time you enter the dungeon

- Face different monsters and fierce Bosses!

- Easy to play: Play as you like whenever you like

- Regular updates and new content guaranteed

- Level-up and fight Ultimate Evil!

- Endless Rewards for your skills and exploration

Be brave, be bold! Don't wait, don't waste any more time. Take your Bow, take your Skills, and go meet your destiny! Gear up Archer!