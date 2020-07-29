The NEW Aroma Joes Rewards program allows you to earn amazing rewards and be the first to know about new products, promotions and store locations plus the ability to use mobile payment. Did you think your Aroma Joes experience could get any better? It just did!

Key benefits include:

- $3 reward after your first visit using the app

- Free birthday treat the week of your birthday

- Free anniversary drink (once a year)

- Send e-gifts to friends and family

Additional benefits as you rise in status include:

- Exclusive deals

- Double points days

Remember, the more you visit and use the app, the faster you will earn amazing rewards so dont forget to scan your app every time!

Visit https://aromajoes.com/app for more information.

Questions? Email us at aromajoes@thelevelup.com! And dont forget to follow us on facebook, Instagram and twitter @AromaJoesCoffee.